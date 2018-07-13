QWP sees bid to sabotage electoral process

CHARSADDA: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Thursday said the killing of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour and other workers in a suicide blast in Peshawar was a conspiracy to sabotage electoral process.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that such deadly attacks undermine the country’s institutions and sabotage the ongoing electoral process in the country.

Mazdoor Kisan Party President Afzal Shah Khamosh and general secretary Bahadur Khan were present on the occasion who announced to support QWP candidates in the election. “Such attacks would affect electoral process and would raise question marks on holding of free and transparent elections,” Sikandar deplored.

He said the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should take note of the issue. “The candidates must be provided security to carry out their campaign in a peaceful manner,” he said. The QWP leader asked the government and the security agencies to bring the culprits of the Peshawar suicide bombing to justice. The incident should be probed properly and transparently, he added.