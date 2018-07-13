Nawaz’s mother says she will go with her son to jail

LAHORE: Shamim Begum, mother of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday came forward in support of her son, a private TV channel reported.

In her video message released on Thursday, she said that she would go to jail with her son Nawaz Sharif.

She said that her son, who eliminated loadshedding from the country, was returning to Pakistan to see her, adding that she believe the former PM, her granddaughter and son-in-law were innocent.

Sharif’s 85-year-old mother also announced to personally receive her elder son at Lahore International airport only to make sure law enforcement agencies do not arrest him.

“Take me to airport to receive Nawaz. I will see who dares arrest my son,” Sharif’s aging mother said.