Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Croatian cabinet meets in team jerseys

ZAGREB: Croatia’s cabinet ministers held a session dressed in the red and white checkered jerseys of the national soccer team on Thursday to celebrate the country’s victory in a World Cup semi-final.

Croatia beat England 2-1 in Moscow on Wednesday to reach the final for the first time and they will face France on Sunday.

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is the best possible promotion for the country on a global level. This is success for a small country with huge heart,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the beginning of the cabinet session. Plenkovic attended Wed-nesday’s game.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar