Malala slams Trump’s child separation policy

RIO DE JANEIRO: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai described as "cruel" a policy launched by US President Donald Trump to separate children of illegal immigrants from their families, during her first visit to South America to promote girls´ education.

More than 2,300 children were separated from their parents after the Trump administration began a "zero tolerance" policy on illegal immigrants in early May, seeking to prosecute all adults who cross the border illegally from Mexico into the United States.

Trump stopped separating families last month following public outrage and court challenges. "This is cruel, this is unfair and this is inhumane. I don´t know how anyone could do that," Yousafzai told Reuters on Wednesday.

"I hope that the children can be together with their parents. "Her stern words contrasted with her effusive praise last year for Canada´s embrace of refugees under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, Malala also questioned Trump´s record on women´s rights.