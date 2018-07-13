Stray dogs maul landlord, servant

DASKA: Stray dogs mauled a landlord and his worker in the area of City police on Thursday. Asim and his employee were present at the outhouse when some stray dogs came and mauled them. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Cash, valuables taken away: Locals were deprived of cash and valuables in the area of Sadr police in two hits on Thursday. Amanat Ali of village Talhra was present at the office of his oil agency when two bandits came and snatched Rs 50,000 and a cell phone. Ashiq Hussain and his wife were heading towards Sialkot and near Rajokey village three robbers intercepted them and snatched cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments from them,

FAKE CHEQUE: Saddar police Thursday booked a man on charges of issuing a fake cheque. Fasial had given Rs 2,900,000 to Mahmood Ahmed and when he demanded the amount back he was given a cheque that bounced.

ASSAULT BID: A youth tried to sodomize an eight-year-old child in the area of Motra police on Thursday. Son of Ali Hussain was playing in the street when accused Zain took him in fields and tried to assault the boy. The accused fled when the boy raised a hue and cry.

COUPLE INJURED : A man and his wife sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Bombanwala police on Thursday. Zeeshan and his wife were heading towards Gujranwala, when near Othian village a speeding van hit and injured them.