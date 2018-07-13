Deputy mayor booked for violating election code of conduct

GUJRANWALA: Sabzi Mandi police Thursday registered an FIR against the municipal corporation deputy

mayor on the charge of violating the election code of conduct.

ASI Fayyaz in his application alleged that Deputy Mayor Salman Khalid Butt has placed two 3x5 size flexes in favour of the PML-N candidates while the Election Commission of Pakistan has banned to print big size flexes.

DACOITS GANG BUSTED: Police claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered illegal arms, cash and motorcycles from them.

SP Civil Lines Waqar Shoaib Anwar told that Saqi dacoit gang was involved in dozens of dacoities and theft incidents.

Police conducted a raid and arrested Saqib alias Saqi (gang leader) and Babir Rafiq.

Three motorcycles, cash and illegal arms were recovered from them.

ELDERLY MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: An elderly man was crushed to death by a speeding truck here at GT Road, Dallowali on Thursday.

Reportedly, an old man was crossing the road when a truck ran over him. He died on the spot. The victim’s identity has yet to be ascertained.

Minor girl electrocuted: A minor girl

was electrocuted to death here in Garjakh area on Thursday. Reportedly, four-year-old Ubera was playing in the street when she suddenly touched a faulty electric water pump. She received severe electric shock and died on the spot.