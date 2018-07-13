PML-N candidate fined

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasir Riaz Malik Thursday fined Rs 20,000 to a PML-N candidate for NA-157 over violating election code of conduct. According to officials, PML-N candidate Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar appeared before the DC and district monitoring officer. He was charged with violating the election code of conduct by displaying oversized banners. The DC imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Dogar. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner ordered locking all gates of Qila Qasim Bagh stadium where the MMA was planning a public meeting on Friday (today) without depositing stadium fee. Later, the MMA deposited Rs 80,000 fee and the district administration unlocked the gates.