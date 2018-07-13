Politicians fined for violating ECP code

TOBA TEK SINGH: Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shahzad Thursday fined different politicians, who hold public offices, for violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct. He also issued warning to two election candidates. Those who have been fined Rs20,000 each included district council chairperson Fauzia Khalid Warraich, district council vice chairman Irfan Azam Sipra, Pir Mahal municipal committee chairman Chaudhry Khalid Sardar, Toba municipal committee chairman Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar and an independent candidate from PP-121 Tahir Pervez Anjum. Fine of Rs10,000 each has also been imposed on Pir Mahal market committee chairman Shafqat Rasool and union council chairman Nadim Akbar Mangat. Warning has been issued to PTI NA-112 candidate Chaudhry M Ashfaq and Pakistan National Muslim League candidate for PP-118, Bilal Asghar Warraich.