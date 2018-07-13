Death toll from suicide bombing reaches 22

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the Tuesday suicide attack on Awami National Party (ANP) rally at Yakkatoot reached 22 as another person succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Thursday. The funeral prayers for Adeel, who succumbed to injuries at the hospital, were offered at the Rahman Baba graveyard. The ANP leader Barrister Haroon Bilour was among those martyred in the suicide attack while almost 60 others were wounded. People continued visiting the Bilour House for offering condolences. Son of Haroon Bilour, Danyal Bilour, also visited the residences of all those who were martyred in the explosion to offer fateha. Father of Haroon Bilour, a former senior minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour, was also martyred in a suicide attack in Qissa Khwani on December December 22, 2012. Haroon Bilour was contesting from PK-78 constituency when he was targetted by the suicide bomber during a corner meeting on the City Circular Road.