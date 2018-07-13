Give historic welcome to the son of the soil: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif motivated the party supporters with fiery speeches at various points Thursday and told them to congregate at Muslim Mosque Lohari for the Friday prayers after which they would march towards the airport to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a large charged crowd at Raiwind, Shahbaz told them that their leader had made the courageous decision for their supremacy in a democratic Pakistan and said it they should express their love and appreciation for this service by honouring him with a massive welcome.

"Your leader, the guardian of your rights, the son of the soil Nawaz is returning for you on Friday. He isn't returning for his own gains, he is returning for you, to empower you, the civilians, to restore the respect of your vote.

Leave no stone unturned to honour him and welcome him with your massive presence. We have to show with the most historic presence ever how strongly we reject this controversial decision against him", said Shahbaz as the arena resonated with the roaring chants, rejecting the decision.

The PML-N was the only political party that had the competence and the performance sheet which deserved their vote, he told the crowd.

He mentioned that PMLN fulfilled its promise to the land and the people by standing tall in the face of internal and foreign pressures to make Pakistan a nuclear state, brought peace to the streets of the republic that was once marred with fear and terror, led the country out of the darkness of load-shedding and added more electricity than all of the governments combined in the past 60 years.

Nawaz stood for the right of the people to exercise the power of their vote and for that vote to be respected by all, Shahbaz told the charged gathering.

“On the contrary, Imran Khan is a living definition of lies and deceit who had wasted the country’s time and resources for the past five years in KPK where he said he would generate enough electricity to even export.

Where is that electricity? Where are all those projects [which he had promised]?” he added.

He reminded the crowd about how Imran escaped to the hills when the people of Peshawar were hit by dengue fever and it was Shahbaz who had sent special medical units to their aide.

He talked about the hospitals and universities with state-of-the-art equipment and other development projects completed by the PMLN government.

Earlier, Shahbaz visited the house of an arrested PML-N worker, Tauseef Qureshi, and assured his family that the party leadership was by their side in the challenging times.