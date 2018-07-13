Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oil tanker kills boy

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died and his two brothers suffered critical injuries when an oil tanker hit their motorcycle near Nawan Lahore on Thursday.

Umair, Haroon and Uzair of Charaghabad locality were moving on a motorcycle on Jhang-Faisalabad Road when an oil tanker hit them and killed Umair on the spot and wounded Haroon and Uzair. Uzair was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital and Haroon was shifted to the THQ hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar