Oil tanker kills boy

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy died and his two brothers suffered critical injuries when an oil tanker hit their motorcycle near Nawan Lahore on Thursday.

Umair, Haroon and Uzair of Charaghabad locality were moving on a motorcycle on Jhang-Faisalabad Road when an oil tanker hit them and killed Umair on the spot and wounded Haroon and Uzair. Uzair was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital and Haroon was shifted to the THQ hospital.