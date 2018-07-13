Maryam, Hussain’s sons arrested for assaulting man

LONDON: London Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, for physically assaulting a man outside Avienfield apartments, Geo News reported. Junaid Safdar claimed protesters outside Avenfield House spat at and tried to attack him.

Hussain Nawaz's son, Zakaria Hussain, is also arrested along with Junaid Safdar, confirmed London Police. Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said that PTI workers stationed outside their London flat hurled abuses every time they saw Junaid [her son], adding that "anyone would have reacted" in such a situation. Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached London's Heathrow airport late Thursday to return to Pakistan.