Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam, Hussain’s sons arrested for assaulting man

LONDON: London Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, for physically assaulting a man outside Avienfield apartments, Geo News reported. Junaid Safdar claimed protesters outside Avenfield House spat at and tried to attack him.

Hussain Nawaz's son, Zakaria Hussain, is also arrested along with Junaid Safdar, confirmed London Police. Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet, said that PTI workers stationed outside their London flat hurled abuses every time they saw Junaid [her son], adding that "anyone would have reacted" in such a situation. Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached London's Heathrow airport late Thursday to return to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar