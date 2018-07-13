Those greeting Nawaz are ‘donkeys’: Imran

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he would not let former prime minister Nawaz Sharif become a hero, as he was being arrested on corruption charges, according to Geo News report. The PTI chief was addressing a gathering in Narowal, where he said no PML-N worker with a clear conscience would go to airport to receive him. “And whoever will go to receive him will be a donkey (fool). He said the PML-N leader had asked his workers to receive him at the airport. He said those nations which did not differentiate between good and bad become extinct.

“Anyone with a living conscience will not vote for the PML-N,” said Imran, adding that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is a ‘conman’.

Imran said the PTI had been struggling against corruption for the last 22 years. He advised his workers to show patience upon Nawaz’s return to the country.

Nawaz and Maryam are expected to land in Lahore around 6pm on Friday (today).

Imran said: "Shahbaz says their workers have been picked up. He must remember that our people were also arrested during [the PTI's 2014] protests."

He also reminded Shahbaz of his claim of never taking part in a protest demonstration when the PML-N was in opposition. He said PTI's protests were for the sake of the country.

Imran Khan said people would vote for the PTI to ensure the rule of law, development and prosperity in the country besides holding accountability of the corrupt people.

He said July-25 would dawn with the news of PTI’s victory in the general election. He said people were politically mature now and they would vote for the PTI to build a developed and strong nation.

Imran alleged that Nawaz Sharif plundered Rs300 billion from the national exchequer and now the father and daughter were returning after depicting themselves an innocent.

He said people would reject the corrupt politicians in election.

"I believe in dignity, honour and respect for votes and voters, but the nation has no respect for plunderers," he added.

Imran Khan said the whole nation was now standing with his party and the PTI had become the voice of the nation.

He claimed that the PTI had brought about a real democratic change in the country.

Imran said the PTI would uproot corruption from the country and speedy justice would be ensured for everyone.

He said the PTI, after coming to power, would bring the Pakistani wealth back from abroad.

Imran said the rule of law was a must for development of any nation; therefore, the PTI would ensure it that no one was above the law. PTI candidate from NA-78 Narowal-II Ibrarul Haq was also present.

Saleemur Rahman adds from Kasur: PTI Chairman Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering at Kot Radha Kishan in Kasur, said that farmers of Punjab were being suppressed financially with each passing day. Even sugar mills mafia was involved in making them poorer. The PTI has a special package on top priority to promote agriculture sector of Pakistan and change the lifestyle of farmers, he added. They would be given subsidy so that the family of cultivators could spend a good life.

He reached almost 8 hours behind his schedule to address his party’s gathering in Kot Radha Kishan.

Imran regretted that all main forests including Changa Manga forest had completely been damaged. Not a single big tree is seen at Changa Manga forest now, and that was why temperatures in the area had rapidly gone up. He regretted that hospitals and schools were also in poor condition and people were forced to get both these facilities from private sectors at a high cost.

Imran expressed his concerns that Pakistan had become a water-scarce country, as no dams were built by Musharraf and so-called democratic mafias of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, who looted billions from the national exchequer.

The PTI chairman pledged to change Pakistan, build new dams, give employment to young people, construct 50 lakh new housing units for the poor, provide clean drinking water to people, and give financial aid to the deserving people if his party was elected to government on July 25 elections.

Sardar Assef Ahmad Ali, Amjad Tufail, Azeemuddin Lakhvi and others were present.

Our correspondent adds from Lahore: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said his party would an end to money-laundering after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting in NA-131, Imran said without supremacy of law, progress of the country was not possible.