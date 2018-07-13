Lawyer for BD’s Zia refused entry into India

NEW DELHI: A British lawyer assisting Bangladesh’s opposition leader in her fight against corruption charges has been refused entry to India where he was scheduled to give a press conference about the case.

India’s foreign ministry said Lord Alexander Carlile, a former MP and international lawyer, was denied entry at New Delhi on Wednesday evening for visa irregularities. The peer returned on a flight to London after being deported from Delhi’s international airport. “Carlile, a British national, arrived in New Delhi... without having obtained appropriate Indian visa,” foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

“His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application. It was therefore decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival.” Carlile was scheduled to give a press conference in New Delhi related to the charges against Khaleda Zia, who was imprisoned in February after being accused of embezzlement. Zia, who was granted bail while she appeals against the five-year jail term, has denied the charges and described them as politically motivated.