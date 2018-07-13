US service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A US service member died after being wounded during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan, the US military said in a statement.

An Afghan security force member was also killed and several were wounded in the incident, less than a week after a US soldier was killed in an insider attack in southern Afghanistan. Eastern Afghanistan, where US Special Forces units have regularly been deployed against Islamic State militants, has been one of the deadliest areas for the US military since its main combat operation against the Taliban ended in 2014. The latest death was the third in the eastern region since the start of the year after a service member was killed and four wounded during operations in Nangarhar province in January and another was killed in Kapisa province in April.