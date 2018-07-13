SL trio withdraw from SA Tests

KINGSTON: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha will not take part in the two-Test series at home against South Africa, it was confirmed on Thursday. The troika agreed not to be part of the series after the ICC hearing of the charges laid against them for acting against the spirit of the game.

Chandimal, Hathurusingha and Gurusinha had pleaded guilty to the level three offence laid against them by the International Cricket Council after they held up play for two hours on the third day of the second Test against Windies in St. Lucia. Chandimal had been pulled up by Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, the on-field umpires, for changing the condition of the ball during the St. Lucia Test. The Sri Lanka captain had put something in his mouth before using the saliva to shine the ball.

Chandimal and Co. took the field only after causing a long delay only to storm off the field once again. Match referee Javagal Srinath was spotted discussing with Sri Lankan team management and it was nearly after a two-hour long delay that play was possible.