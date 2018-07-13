‘WC semifinal run just the start for young England’

MOSCOW: Harry Kane says England restored pride during their run to the World Cup semifinals and can use the tournament as a springboard for sustained success for a talented young generation.

Playing in their first World Cup semifinal for 28 years, England blew a golden opportunity to reach their first final since 1966, surrendering a 1-0 half-time lead to lose 2-1 to Croatia after extra-time in Moscow on Wednesday.

The tournament’s top goalscorer with six goals, Kane himself missed a huge chance to give England breathing space in the first half. But he believes even brighter days lie ahead for the third-youngest squad on show in Russia.

“It hurts now but I know when we look back there are a lot of positives, (a lot of) experience we can take. That’s the aim, in two years’ time in the Euros to go again and win big tournaments,” said the Tottenham Hotspur striker. “We’ve shown we can do well in these tournaments and the aim is now not to wait another 20-odd years to get to another big semifinal. It’s to go again and try to achieve our dreams.”

In their run to the last four, England re-engaged with a fanbase disaffected by decades of failure at international tournaments, most notably in a humiliating exit to Iceland at Euro 2016. World Cup fever swept the nation back home and even after the defeat, thousands of England fans at the Luzhniki stadium stayed behind long after the final whistle to give their side a rousing send-off.“It’s massive that we had a good tournament and restored pride in the nation. The fans are excited to watch us play and that’s how we have to keep progressing,” added Kane.

“We should be proud and hold our heads up high because we’ve come a long way from two years ago. Even out there the fans singing after a defeat, it’s a proud feeling.” England manager Gareth Southgate has taken much of the credit for moulding his young side, not only with a commitment to play attractive and attacking football on the field, but a fresh open attitude with fans and media off it.