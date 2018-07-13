BCCI feels the heat over anti-doping stand

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is feeling the heat from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its resistance to come under the umbrella of the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada).

TOI has reliably learnt that the BCCI has called an urgent meeting of its officials - including the office-bearers, CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team - in Kolkata next week in the light of fresh developments which could have major implications.

TOI understands that the world anti-doping body (Wada) has put pressure on the ICC to bring BCCI under Nada. BCCI has been very rigid on its stand and stuck with an independent private agency (IDTM) for conducting dope tests according to Wada norms. ICC is compliant with Wada while BCCI - while refusing compliance with Nada - has reiterated that the board is compliant with Wada as it is a full member of ICC. The BCCI has also contested that it is not a national sports federation.

According to sources, Johri has briefed the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrator (CoA) about some “new and urgent issues” on the anti-doping policy of both BCCI and as a consequence ICC. “Chairman of CoA Vinod Rai is of the view that these have long-term implications and that the views of the office-bearers need to be taken to ascertain future policy,” sources close to the development said.

Confirming the development, a senior Nada official told TOI that a lot of discussions have taken place behind the scenes between the Nada, Wada and ICC after BCCI dismissed the warning from Wada last year.