Caretaker minister orders repatriation of 86 FC platoons in KP

PESHAWAR: Federal Caretaker Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered the repatriation of 86 FC platoons for relocation and onward deployment by the caretaker administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the province.

He also ordered the release of highly trained 500 police officials for onward deployment in the KP province.

This was officially communicated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan here on Thursday, said a handout.

The chief minister thanked the caretaker federal Minister for ordering the repatriation of 86 FC platoons. “The provision of 3338 FC personnel and another 500 trained police jawans from AJK will boost security situation in the province which would be relocated in sensitive polling stations throughout the province,” Dost Muhammad Khan added. He appreciated the prompt response of the caretaker federal minister.

Dost Muhammad said the provincial government was committed to enhancing security cover in the wake of growing security concerns in the province.