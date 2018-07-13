Promotion of education my first priority, says PPP candidate

Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for NA-239 Imran Abidi has said he is hopeful about his success due to his social activities in his constituency.

He says the promotion of education is his first priority. NA-239 is densely populated and comprises Drig Road, Natha Khan Goth, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Malir’s Saudabad and Khokharabad. For several years, these areas have been facing several problems, and Abidi says all of them need to be resolved, but first would focus on the promotion of education.

The PPP candidate has been carrying out a movement to contact the people, opening up election offices, and creating awareness among women activists about their responsibilities.

He says he intends to raise his voice in the National Assembly about the problems of lack of water and health facilities, as well as about poor sanitation, in his constituency. Abidi believes a great injustice has been done to Karachi, and the response to this injustice is that the people should elect a sincere and determined leadership.