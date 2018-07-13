Supreme Court for evacuating illegally possessed govt houses

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Housing secretary and Islamabad IGP to chalk out, in two weeks, a strategy for removing illegal possession of government residences and submit compliance report.

A two member bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice heard a case regarding illegal possession of government residences. The additional attorney general told the court that people have got illegal possession of govt residences. He said that in Sector G- 6, police personals have occupied these residences, and rent of Rs35 crore were not yet paid.

The chief justice said that if the said rent was recovered it will be deposited in the dams’ fund. Housing secretary Dr Imran Zeb submitted to the court that due to lack of manpower, illegal possession of these houses cannot be removed. At this the court summoned IGP Islamabad and asked him about the illegal possession of these govt residences by the police.

This is an injustice with those entitled govt officials who are waiting for acquiring govt residences, the CJP remarked. Meanwhile, the court directed the Housing secretary and IGP Islamabad to chalk out in two weeks a strategy for removing illegal possession of the government residences and submit compliance report and adjourned further hearing until July 31.