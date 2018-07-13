Plea against Aleem Khan dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the candidature of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan from NA-129, Lahore.

Iftikhar Mazhar, assistant director of Old Age Benefit Institution, filed the petition pleading that the PTI’s leader was defaulter of the institution to the tune of Rs9.7 million. He said Khan failed to pay from March 2010 to May 2018.

The petitioner said the objection was raised before the returning officer and the appellate tribunals but both forums ignored the fact and accepted the nomination papers of Aleem Khan. He asked the court to set aside the impugned decisions and reject the nomination papers of the PTI’s leader. However, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

A full bench headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh reserved verdict on multiple identical petitions on a point whether a voter could become proposer or seconder to a candidate from other constituency.

Several candidates had filed the petitions against the rejection of their nomination papers by returning officers on the basis of having proposers and seconders outside their respective constituencies.

Besides challenging the decisions of the ROs, the petitioners sought direction for the Election Commission of Pakistan to allow them an opportunity to file their nomination papers a fresh.