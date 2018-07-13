Gold firm

Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Thursday, close to a one-week low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar strengthened against the yen, amid an intensifying trade war between the world´s two biggest economies.

Spot gold held steady at $1,241.20 an ounce at 0100 GMT.

The yellow metal slipped 1 percent and hit an over one-week low at $1,240.89 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent lower at $1,241.60 an ounce. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was flat at 94.733. The dollar rose to 112.12 yen , close to a six-month peak touched on Wednesday.

China accused the United States of bullying and warned it would hit back after the Trump administration raised the stakes in their trade dispute, threatening 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods in a move that rattled global markets.