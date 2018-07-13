Dollar stable

TOKYO: The dollar rose to a six-month high against the yen and steadied against other major peers on Thursday after U.S. inflation data reaffirmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates two more times this year.

While financial markets remained vexed by fears of a full-scale Sino-U.S. trade war, investors´ focus was drawn to the slightly stronger-than-expected producer price

reading which boosted confidence in the world´s top economy.

The dollar firmed 0.3 percent to 112.29 yen after rising as much as 1.3 percent in U.S. trade on Wednesday, breaching the 112-barrier for the first time since Jan. 10.

The dollar´s index against a basket of six major currencies edged up towards a one-week high of 94.769 reached overnight, trading at 94.753.

Investors were looking U.S. consumer inflation data due at 8:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT) for further clues on when and how fast the Fed will raise interest rates.

"The consumer inflation reading could be strong as oil prices have been high, which could lead to more support for the dollar," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at MUFG Bank.