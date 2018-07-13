Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 121.54/dollar during the fourth straight session on soft dollar demand from importers.

In the open market, the local currency maintained its firmness against the greenback. It traded flat at 123.50 for buying and 124 for selling against the dollar.

The State Bank of Pakistan is scheduled to announce the monetary policy for the next two months on Saturday.

Analysts and markets are expecting a further 50 to 100 basis points hike in the interest rates due to falling outlook for inflation and the balance of payments.