Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee flat

The rupee remained steady against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed unchanged at 121.54/dollar during the fourth straight session on soft dollar demand from importers.

In the open market, the local currency maintained its firmness against the greenback. It traded flat at 123.50 for buying and 124 for selling against the dollar.

The State Bank of Pakistan is scheduled to announce the monetary policy for the next two months on Saturday.

Analysts and markets are expecting a further 50 to 100 basis points hike in the interest rates due to falling outlook for inflation and the balance of payments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar