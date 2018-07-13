Fri July 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Forex reserves fall to $16.1bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 1.83 percent to $16.084 billion during the week ended July 6, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $16.385 billion in the preceding week. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $309 million to $9.480 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.604 billion from $5.596 billion a week ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar