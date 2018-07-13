Forex reserves fall to $16.1bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 1.83 percent to $16.084 billion during the week ended July 6, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $16.385 billion in the preceding week. The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased $309 million to $9.480 billion due to external debt and other official payments. The forex reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.604 billion from $5.596 billion a week ago.