‘Prioritise child rights’

Child rights organisations on Thursday urged political parties to prioritise the protection of child rights as guaranteed under UN Conventions for protection of children from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect.

During a media briefing on “Pakistan’s obligations under international commitment towards children rights” arranged by child rights organisations, child rights activist Iftikhar Mubarik said that under Article 4 of the UN Convention on children rights states parties shall undertake all appropriate legislative, administrative, and other measures for the implementation of the rights recognised in the UNCRC. He said the UN Committee on child rights in its concluding observations in 2016 recommended Pakistan to take all measures necessary to address its previous recommendations of 2009 which have not been implemented or not sufficiently implemented and, including those related to comprehensive policy and strategy, data collection, independent monitoring, dissemination of the Convention and training, and respect for the views of the child.

Provincial coordinator of organisation Rashida Qureshi reiterated the demand for establishment of independent Commission to monitoring of child rights related issues in Punjab. Sameer Haider appealed to the political parties in Punjab to revisit their election manifestos and incorporate child protection as theme which will reflect their political commitment with children of Pakistan to address the serious issue of violence against children.

Miqdad Syed highlighted the need for devising institutional mechanism to ensure effective implementation of laws enacted by the Punjab government in last 10 years. Advocate Ahmer Majeed also stressed the need for inclusion of child protection in election manifestos of political parties. —