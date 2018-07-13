Notices to officials for not updating LDA website

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director-General Amna Imran Khan has directed that show cause notices be served on Director IT, LDA and his two subordinates for not updating authority’s website in time.

Officials said LDA DG took serious notice of delay in updating of contents on LDA’s website. She called IT Director in her office and pointed out that the management tab of the website was not updated as it carries the names of former chief engineer Israr Saeed, former chief metropolitan planner Waheed Butt and former chief town planner Waseem Khan whereas all the three officers had been changed. She said that website of any organisation was its face and it should be updated in time. She said she would not tolerate any negligence in this regard and will personally visit the website off and on to see. She also suggested some new changes in the website to facilitate the general public.

She directed the LDA director administration to issue show cause notices to IT Director, IT Assistant Director and another officer for this negligence. Other LDA directors present at the time also complained to the LDA DG that content of website was not updated despite the fact that they were giving the content to the officers concerned on the daily basis.