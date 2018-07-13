Traffic plan for today

The city traffic police chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens on Friday (today).

According to the chief traffic officer, 13 DSPs, 94 inspectors, 130 patrolling officers and 2,000 traffic wardens will perform duty. The passengers going abroad by air should leave for the airport six hours before the flight schedule. They will be taken to the airport through a shuttle service from Bhatta Chowk, Chungi Dogaij, Gajjumata, Mehfooz Chowk and Niazi Shaheed Chowk.

The people will use Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Johar Town Main Boulevard, Qazalbash Chowk, Motorway Interchange and Multan Road to go out of the city. The traffic coming from Islamabad will enter the city via motorway, Thokar Niaz Baig, Qazalbash Chowk and Shaukat Khanum Chowk. The traffic coming from GT Road will enter the city from Kala Shah Kakoo through the motorway and Thokar Niaz Baig. The traffic coming from Multan will enter the city via Bund Road and Mohlunwal Road. The traffic coming from Kasur will enter the city via Kahna Kachha Road, Green Town and Rohi Nullah. The traffic coming from Bedian Road will enter the city via Defence Phase v. The traffic coming from Burki Road will enter the city via Defence Phase vi and viii. —Correspondent