FGEHF doing CDA’s job of providing water to G-13

Islamabad : Despite the fact that providing basic amenities to G-13 residents was sole responsibility of Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) was supplying clean drinking water to them at its own.

Though it is not our responsibility to provide water to the sector's residents, but we do it at our own, said spokesman for the Foundation while talking to this agency here Thursday.

He told that as municipal corporation, CDA is collecting all kind of taxes from the dwellers of the sector therefore it was its sole responsibility to ensure provision of water supply, streetlights, garbage collection and maintain peaceful environment in the Sector. To a question, he said that FGEHF was providing additional facility to the residents of G-13 and G-14/4 by installing tube wells, adding that three new tube wells have been installed recently.

The Foundation was also spending Rs2.2 million per month for garbage collection in G-13 through a private firm, he told.