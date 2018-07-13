Punjab agriculture minister announces Rs20m for dams

Islamabad : Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food and Agriculture, Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs20 million for Diamer-Bhash and Mohmand Fund.

Sardar Tanveer donated hefty amount for the construction of dams from his business group namely Sardar Group of Companies while addressing a press conference here at the Centaurus Mall. Chief Executive Officer of Sardar Group, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was also present on the occasion.

The government created the fund following directions of the Chief Justice of Pakistan for immediate start of working on construction of two water reservoirs.

Sardar Tanveer previously had announced Rs20 million for the Multan Agriculture University to strengthen its research work. Sardar Tanveer said as agriculture minister, he feels that country's agricultural system largely depends on the irrigation system. He said alone Punjab needed 3000 big and small dam projects to meet future needs. He invited the well-off people and persons from the business community to come forward and make contributions to the fund which was created for a national cause.

He said the country has the potential to earn foreign exchange from export of agricultural produce if proper attention is paid on this vital sector.