Women supporters’ shopping in full swing ahead of election

Islamabad Preparations by the women workers and supporters of political parties are in full swing in the twin cities as general elections are right around the corner.

Shopping of colourful dresses and accessories besides flags, buntings, badges, wrist and head bands etc. matching the colours of their respective party flags were witnessed ahead of General Election 2018.The dresses matching with colour theme of political parties flags, electoral symbols and printed picture of their leaders on ‘kurtas’ and shirts are available in markets to attract women workers and supporters.

Loose garments are also available in bulks in the markets and online with the sketch of various political leaders embossed and printed on it.

A university student, Attia Saleem, said, in elections 2018, people show more enthusiasm than last elections and women are more aware of their rights and value of their vote.

Women are taking keen interest in election activities by supporting their political parties while holding flags in their hands, wearing bands on their heads, she added.

A student, Sana Rasheed, said, me and my friends are very excited about the upcoming election and we have bought dresses that goes with the theme of flag of the party which we support.

Face painting, nail colours and accessories will also be used on Election Day to extend our support with party in a unique way, she added.

A stall holder, Ghulam Ali, said, accessories like bangles, rings, stoles and electoral symbols are in high demand particularly in the colours that represent the flag of political parties.

A bangles shopkeeper said he was receiving many orders for sets of bangles from female workers of various parties, bangles of green colour is in high demand as green is the colour that is present in all political parties flags.