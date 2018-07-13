President calls for youths’ grooming and capacity building

Islamabad : Youths are the future leaders of the country and therefore, parents and teachers should particularly focus on their grooming and character building, said President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday.

"Successful nations always keep this important aspect of grooming and character building in view while bringing up their next generations. The youths need to be properly guided about all aspects of life so that they become good decision-makers and understand the difference between right and wrong," he told a ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here to distribute awards and certificates to top position holders of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) exams.

The event was attended by caretaker education minister Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh, FBISE chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik, high-achievers and their teachers and parents.

The president said education could pave the way for success in material world, higher moral values and character brings blessings of the Allah Almighty and led to further success in all fields of life.

He asked students to work even more hard and learn from the role models and success stories of the youths in the modern world and ensure adherance to the moral values of society.

The president pushed girl students for getting higher education in all fields, especially vocational and technical education.

"Being half of the total population the girls can play a vital role in the progress of the country. They can particularly play their positive part in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and benefit from the vast opportunities available," he said.

The president said it was the collective responsibility of the nation to provide best possible facilities and a conducive atmosphere for the grooming of the youth, and to offer them an opportunity to concentrate on their studies.

He said it was a matter of pleasure for him to attend an event of the future of the nation. He congratulated the young students, their parents and the teachers for their outstanding results.

The president said in the current era of technological advancement, only those would succeed who had a complete grasp on their subject. He later distributed awards and certificates to exam position-holders.