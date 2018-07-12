Malik asks MoI for foolproof security during election

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, has written a letter to the Ministry of Interior reiterating the reinforcement of foolproof security measures for the top leadership of the political parties and those for whom threat alerts have been issued.

In the letter he writes, “In view of the serious threats received and briefed by Nacta during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior held on July 9, 2018, the chairman has desired for strict re-enforcement of the recommendations / decisions made during the meeting of the committee held on May 28, 2018, regarding foolproof security arrangements to be made for voters, candidates, heads of political parties, electoral staff and the polling stations/locations on the Elections Day.”

He writes that in the committee meeting held on 9th July, 2018, the briefing was given by Nacta regarding the security threats to the top leadership / heads of the some political parties which is a matter of grave concern and needs to be tackled at national level, promptly and efficiently with full cooperation to ensure the security of political leadership under threats from terrorists.

The Interior secretary has been asked in the letter to ensure its compliance under intimation to the office of the Senate Standing Committee Chairman.