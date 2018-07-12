PM briefed about performance of Ministry of Climate Change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday was briefed about the functions and performance of the Ministry of Climate Change at PM’s office.

Secretary Climate Change Division briefed PM regarding mandate, functions and performance of the Ministry. It was informed that Pakistan is signatory to 14 international treaties, conventions and protocols related to environmental protection and Climate Change. Highlighting the importance of the subject, it was informed that Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse impacts of Climate Change. It was further informed that the Climate Change Division is implementing 6 ongoing development projects for which an amount of more than Rs800 million has been allocated.

While briefing about the achievements of the Ministry, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change informed that 26.77m saplings have been planted so far under the “Green Pakistan Programme” out of 100m targeted for the next five years.