Senators concerned over withdrawal of security from politicians

ISLAMABAD: Senators raised concerns on withdrawal of security from politicians Wednesday at a time when Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan, in a briefing, told the Senate that Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accepted responsibility of the suicide attack on Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour in Peshawar. The attack also claimed lives of 20 other people leaving many others injured.

Speaking in the House in response to concerns of Senators with regards to the attack and measures being taken to avert such acts to provide secure environment for election campaign and for the polling day, the Interior Minister said a meeting of the apex committee would be held in Peshawar on Thursday (today) to discuss the security situation.

The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister, concerned minister and officials of the concerned security agencies to decide a future course of action to ensure security of politicians and people.

The committee members including Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman, Rehman Malik, Dr Musaddaq Malik, and Chaudhry Tanveer Ali. They have expressed serious concerns over withdrawal of security of politicians and candidates ahead of general elections despite the fact they were facing security threats. “I have also been chased by two suspected vehicles for the last two days,” Senator Sherry Rehman told the chair.

Interior Minister Azam Khan said National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has also convened a meeting with political leaders to discuss the security measures saying the politicians should also ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of ANP leader Haroon Bilaur in Tuesday’s terrorist attack, he said Haroon Bilour was invited by some people for a tea party at 11pm where the suicide bomber blew himself up and killed several others as well.

The Interior Minister urged the political leaders to inform the administration about their movement during election campaign as enshrined in ECP’s code of conduct so that proper arrangements can be done well in time to ensure their security.

In response to a query from a PPP senator, the minister said that name of former President Asif Ali Zardari was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in light of Supreme Court’s orders.