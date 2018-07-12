LHC asks trial court to decide ephedrine case till July 21

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi bench, here on Wednesday directed a trial court to announce its judgement till July 21 in the case of ‘Ephedrine’ quota where a PML-N candidate from NA-60--Hanif Abbasi--is also an accused besides others.

The LHC bench directed the trial court to hear in this matter from July 16 on daily basis.

It is to mention here that on the previous date of hearing, the LHC bench had directed Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) director general (DG) to appear before the court. However, he did not appear, and the LHC bench expressed its displeasure and inquired from the prosecutor whether ANF is trying to favour the accused persons.

The LHC bench was hearing in the application of Shahid Orakzai, who had challenged the adjournment of trial in Ephedrine case till August 20. He contended before the court that Hanif Abbasi is an accused in the case of smuggling a narcotic substance Ephedrine. He raised questions before the court whether there is any provision in the Criminal Procedure Code or anti-narcotic laws to provide a relief to a person for running his election campaign during his trail.

Moreover, under the Election Act 2017 is there any provision that allows any relief to an Ephedrine smuggler? In Wednesday’s hearing, Hanif Abbasi was also present in the court.