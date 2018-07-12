Mission briefed on preparatory status of upcoming measles campaign in KP

PESHAWAR: A comprehensive operational and communication plans have been chalked out for the upcoming measles campaign in the province.

“The provincial steering committee and district level technical committees have been established for overseeing and managing the campaign,” said an official.

Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Akram Shah was briefing a high-level mission of Gavi, UNICEF, WHO and Federal EPI representatives at Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday.

The mission comprised of Health Specialist Unicef New York Dr Imran and National Officer WHO Islamabad Ms Onaiza. EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman, WHO Team Leader Dr Abdi, Provincial Team Lead N Stop Dr Ijaz, and other officials concerned were also present.

Dr Akram Shah said as per measles risk assessment conducted for all districts using WHO measles programmatic risk assessment tools, 90 percent population of KP was ranked in very high risk category, six percent in high while Malakand and Chitral fell in medium risk and low risk categories, respectively.

Therefore, he added that 96 percent of the population needed immediate intervention in the form of measles vaccination for the susceptible group.

Of the adverse effects after immunisation (AEFI) and crises communications, the EPI director said technical focal points had been nominated at the union council, tehsil and district levels that will ensure quality campaign at the grass-roots levels besides quickly responding in case of any issue.