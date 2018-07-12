Every player and coach equally responsible: Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team’s captain Rizwan Senior Wednesday claimed that Champions Trophy’s debacle was not a fault of one or two players, saying that blame should be shared by everyone.

Talking to journalists at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground, Rizwan said that it would be unjust to blame the captain alone for poor show. “Besides captain, coach and every member of the team are equally responsible for poor performance in the Champions Trophy.”

Pakistan finished last in the Champions Trophy winning just one and losing six matches including the play-off for the fifth to sixth position.The last position was achieved in the backdrop of two good previous results in the Champions Trophy where Pakistan team finished on the victory stand. In 2014 Champions Trophy Pakistan earned silver while in 2012 Champions Trophy Pakistan secured bronze. The Greenshirts rejected a wildcard offer to compete in the 2016 Champions Trophy more due to fear of loss.

The poor show in the international circuit also forced the caretaker government to withhold Rs200 million grant that was earlier approved by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.“One should have the guts to accept the responsibility of defeat. If we take credit of winning we should also bear the responsibility of losing,” Pakistan captain said.

Rizwan added that the team had comparatively lesser time to prepare for the Champions Trophy. “We haven’t had enough time to prepare for the Trophy. Now we are in a position to prepare well for the forthcoming Asian Games.”

The national hockey team captain boosted his team’s chances for the forthcoming Asian Games, saying that the team was ready to win gold.“Nothing less than gold we want in the Asian Games. I am confident that we are going to win the Asian Games gold in Jakarta.”

Pakistan won gold in 2010 Asian Games held in China and went on to lose against India on penalty shootout in the final and ended up with silver in 2014 Games.“In the presence of foreign coach and other support staff, we should win gold. No excuse of not winning gold medal in Asian Games is left now.”

When asked why a foreign coach had been given heavy perks including Rs1.2 million per month, he said the question should be asked from the PHF.Rizwan Senior said players also deserve better return to their efforts than what they had been getting. “There is a need to improve players’ plight by giving them better return of their efforts.”

He also advocated the need to have more artificial turfs for hockey players. “Our players belonging to villages and remote areas struggle when it comes to playing on artificial turfs as they come straight from grass. There is a need to install artificial turfs in towns and villages also.”