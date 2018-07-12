Criminal justice system has failed in Pakistan: IHC

ISLAMABAD: In a case of enforced disappearance of an Information Technology expert Sajid Mehmood since March 2016, Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Wednesday through a land mark judgment has imposed a cost of Rs100,000/- each on Lt. General (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah secretary ministry of defence, Zulfiqar Haider chief commissioner ICT, Khalid Khan Khattak IGP Islamabad and Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, district magistrate.

In a 47 pages judgment, IHC bench has described the attitude of the officials of the law enforcements institutions as most appalling. The bench said that the criminal justice system has failed in Pakistan. It has directed the above said respondents to pay the said amount to the wife of missing man Mahera Sajid. IHC bench has also imposed a cost of Rs300,000/- on Qaiser Niaz Inspector who was Incharge of the Shalimar Police Station on March 14, 2016 when Sajid Mehmood was abducted from his house.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the officials shall pay the costs through crossed cheques drawn in the name of the petitioner within ten days from the date of announcement of this judgment. The bench has also directed the state to pay monthly expenses amounting Rs117,500 to the petitioner Mahera Sajid as her husband was the only bread winner in the house and since state and its functionaries failed to trace her husband so they are liable to pay the monthly expenses to the petitioner. IHC bench said that the state shall pay the monthly expenses to the petitioner from March 14, 2016 till her husband is traced.

IHC bench has rendered this judgment in the case of Mahera Sajid wife of Sajid Mehmood whose husband was picked up from her house in F-10 on March 14, 2016 and previously an SHO of Shalimar police station had submitted before the court that this case seems to be of ‘enforced disappearance’.