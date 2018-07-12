ECP summons Pemra head on polls ads drive

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Muhammad Saleem Thursday for explanation regarding election advertising campaign being run by political parties on electronic media.

In a statement, the ECP said inappropriate language is being used in these ads by political parties against one another and such a campaign is violation of electoral code of conduct. The ECP had, in a statement, earlier, called on the Pemra to take notice of this trend and bar political parties’ alleged insolent ads, which might lead to law and order situation. With regards to the suspension of office-bearers of the local governments across Pakistan Tuesday, the ECP issued a statement Wednesday that the suspension of office-bearers of the local governments actually was aimed at suspension of their powers and barring them using them in favour of any political party or contesting candidate.