34 bullet-proof BMWs' import: NAB begins probe against Aizaz, Fawad

LAHORE: NAB Lahore has also initiated investigation against ex-premier's former principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad and former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry. The sources said former premier Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad and Aizaz Chaudhry illegally allegedly imported 34 bullet-proof BMW cars from Germany and not a single rupee Custom duty was paid on them. It is alleged Fawad ordered that 20 out of 34 vehicles be used for Sharif family’s protocol instead of giving them to diplomats. The sources further said these cars were brought before the 2016 Saarc Summit in the names of foreign leaders. The anti-graft watchdog said former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry allegedly approved summary to buy 34 BMWs from Germany. It also obtained copy of letter dispatched by Fawad in this connection. The cars were allegedly used by the Sharifs and close relatives of top officials. The NAB spokesperson said the investigation is in initial stage and this matter cannot be affirmed.