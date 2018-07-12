Three of a family shot over old enmity

GUJRANWALA: A man, his wife and his son were shot dead over an old enmity here on GT Road, Gujranwala.

Nawaz Bhinder of Kangniwala along with his son Gohar Nawaz and wife were going to attend a proceeding of the sessions court. When they reached near GT Road their rivals shot dead Nawaz, his son and his wife on the spot. His driver received injuries and was rushed to the DHQ Hospital.