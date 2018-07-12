NAB summons Imran in helicopter scandal next week

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Imran Khan in helicopter scandal case in the coming week. NAB Chairman Justice ® Javed Iqbal on the appeal of KP NAB approved its call up notice.

Imran Khan is accused of illegally using the KP helicopters for 74 hours that caused loss of Rs2107181 to the national exchequer. The NAB Bureau will inquire Imran Khan of unlawfully using the government copter.

Inquiry regarding misuse of helicopter is continuing and former KP CM Parvez Khattak has already been appeared in the NAB court.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on February 2 took notice of the scandal of misuse by Imran Khan of two helicopters of the KP government for about 74 hours.

According to report, Imran used copter MI 171 from Banigala to Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Batagram, Dir and Kumrat while through another helicopter travelled from Banigala to Peshawar, Kohat, Abbatabad, Haripur, Chitral, Swat and nowshehra.