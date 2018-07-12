Boycott recovering from heart bypass surgery

LONDON: Former England batsman and popular broadcaster Geoffrey Boycott is recovering after a quadruple heart bypass surgery, his family announced late Tuesday evening.

The 77-year-old had the procedure in Leeds on June 27 and spent 10 days in critical care, Emma Boycott said in a statement on her father’s Twitter account.

“The surgeon says the operation was a success and has now allowed him home to recover from the invasive surgery. This will take some time so he will not be commentating at the start of the England v India Test match series but hopes to be back at work for the 3rd Test match at Nottingham,” the statement read.