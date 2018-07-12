CT blame should be shared by all: Rizwan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey captain Rizwan Senior claimed Champions Trophy debacle was not a fault of one or two players saying that blame should be shared by everyone.

Talking to journalists at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground, Rizwan said that it would be unjust to blame captain alone for poor performance. “Besides captain, coach and every members of the team is equally responsible for poor performance in the Champions Trophy.”

Pakistan finished last in the Breda Champions Trophy winning just one and losing six matches including the play off for the fifth to sixth position.The last position was achieved in backdrop of two good previous results in the Champions Trophy where Pakistan team finished on the victory stand. In 2014 Champions Trophy Pakistan earned silver while in 2012 Champions Trophy Pakistan secured bronze. The greenshirts rejected a wildcard offer to compete in the 2016 Champions Trophy more due to fear of loss.

The poor performance in the international circuit also forced the caretaker government to withhold Rs 200 million grant that was earlier approved by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“One should have the guts to accept the responsibility of defeat. If we take credit of winning we should also bear the responsibility of losing,” Pakistan captain said.

Rizwan said that the team had comparatively lesser time to prepare for the Champions Trophy. “We haven’t had enough time to prepare for the Trophy. Now we are in a position to prepare well for the forthcoming Asian Games.”

Hockey team captain boosted his team chances for the forthcoming Asian Games saying that the team was ready to win gold.

“Nothing less than gold we want in the Asian Games. I am confident that we are going to win the Asian Games gold in Jakarta.” Pakistan won gold in 2010 Asian Games held in China and went on to lose against India on penalty shoot-out in the final and ended up with silver in 2014 Games.

“In presence of foreign coach and other support staff, we should win gold. No excuse of not winning gold medal in Asian Games is left now.”

When asked why a foreign coach had been given heavy perks including Rs 1.2 million per month, he said the question should be asked from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Rizwan Senior said players also deserve better return to their efforts than what they had been getting. “There is a need to improve players plight by giving them better return of their efforts.” He also advocated the need to have more artificial turfs for hockey players.

“Our players belonging to villages and remote areas struggle when it comes to playing on artificial turfs as they come straight from grass. There is a need to install artificial turfs in towns and villages also.”