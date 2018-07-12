FDE chief goes on leave, junior officer gets acting charge

Islamabad: Junior yet well-connected administration director Dr Tariq Masood has got himself posted as the Federal Directorate of Education director general after the incumbent, Hasnat Qureshi, went on a leave.

Mr Qureshi, who had been acting as a stand-in for the permanent FDE director general (BPS-20) for more than a year, is understood to have got leave for a private foreign tour. However, there is no official word on it.

The Capital Administration and Development Division, which has the administrative control of the directorate, has issued an order tasking Dr Tariq Masood with overseeing the top FDE post until further orders. He will also manage the affairs of the top office of the regulator for Islamabad’s private schools, which, too, was held by Hasnat Qureshi since February 2017 temporarily.

The Establishment Division had issued a notification posting Qureshi as the acting FDE chief in April 2017 for a period of three months, which was later extended for three more months ending in October 2017. Though the term in office wasn’t renewed afterward, he stayed put.

FDE estate management director Tanweer Ahmad (BPS-19) and finance director Zulfiqar Ali Rao (BPS-19) claim to be the senior most among the directorate officials.

Also in the running are BPS-19 college principals, including Professor Atta Muhammad Marwat of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Professor Rafiq Sandhelvi of the G-6/3 ICB, Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui of the H-8 Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, and Professor Izharul Hassan Bokhari of the F-10/4 IMCB.

Under the FDE recruitment rules, the DG’s is purely a ‘promotion post’ for administrative cadre and if there’s no one from the cadre eligible enough for appointment, the senior most from among the principals of federal government schools and colleges will be asked to temporarily hold the office until a permanent appointment is made.