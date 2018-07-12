Corrupt being hailed: NAB chief

QUETTA: The National Accountability Bureau will not tolerate any hurdles in its commitment to root out corruption, its chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, he was addressing an event here earlier Wednesday. He said it is time to unite against corruption and eliminate the menace from the country.

He said “NAB is performing its duty to root out corruption in a transparent manner. [The bureau] has no need to interfere in politics or elections, it has no need to carry out vengeful activities [against anyone].”

He said all would face accountability or there would be no accountability. He said it was a first that those in power were facing accountability. One chief minister is facing inquiry, while two ministers would face it after elections. He lamented that the corrupt were being welcomed. He said the “Mughal era” was over, and the flight of billions out of Pakistan would have to be explained.

Iqbal dismissed the allegations against the anti-graft body as “baseless” and said the bureau receives approximately 250 complaints against corruption every day. “Accountability will be from the top, and it will be indiscriminate. No obstacles will be tolerated in our [mission] to eliminate the cancer of corruption,” he continued.

Billions of rupees had been looted from the country and stowed away abroad, the chairman lamented, adding that the accountability bureau was doing its best to bring stolen wealth back to Pakistan.

He pointed out that NAB has not taken any measures that could hurt the economy. He vowed an inquiry will be initiated against two top Balochistan ministers after the July 25 polls.