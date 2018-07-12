I was offered LHC CJ slot on conditions: Justice Fakharun Nisa Says junior was elevated when she refused

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s former senior most judge and former MNA Justice (retd) Fakharun Nisa has said the Musharraf government had offered her the slot of LHC CJ if she gives decisions as per their directions.

Expressing her views in her book titled “Wakalat, Adalat and Aiwan”, she said the Musharraf government demanded her resignation as guarantee. She was told if a verdict given in a constitutional case comes to her for review, she will decide the case under the given line. She has said that she refused the offer. That’s why she was not promoted to the CJ slot and a junior judge was appointed CJ after superseding her. In the book, she has spread light on her childhood, educational tenure, marriage, her struggle for women rights and her experience in judiciary and National Assembly.

The book will be launched in Lahore next week. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has been invited to the launching ceremony as chief guest.