Four killed in different accidents

SUKKUR: Three including a father and his 8-year-old son were killed in an attack at a political gathering in Ghotki.

The incident took place when armed men attacked Rehamatullah when he along with his son Baloch and another youth Pyaro were attending a political gathering in the jurisdictions of the Ghaimrao police station, Ghotki. The attack left Shah Bakhash Peeri injured.

The initial police investigations have termed it an outcome of old rivalry in which a man Mureed Ghoto was killed few months ago. Mureed’s parents at the time of the incident had accused Rehamatullah of being behind the murder.

Apparently Rehmatullah was killed in revenge, police believes. Meanwhile, a child was killed in a road accident in Khairpur. The child Ameer Khaskhelli was killed following collision between a motorcycle and trailer.